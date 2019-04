FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 20, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed on Wednesday to continue the central bank’s “powerful” monetary easing to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, while urging the government to win market confidence in its fiscal management.

Kuroda also told parliament that he saw no problems with long-term government bond yields moving at slightly negative rates due to risk aversion among investors globally.