FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday unrealized losses on its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood around 2-3 trillion yen ($18-27 billion) as of the end of last week.

Kuroda also told parliament that unrealized losses on its holdings of Japanese real estate investment trusts (REITs) stood around 100 billion yen ($906 million) as of the end of last week.