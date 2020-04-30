Business News
April 30, 2020 / 8:09 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

BOJ aiming to create new lending scheme before scheduled rate review in June

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank will aim to create a scheme rewarding financial institutions to boost lending to small firms, before its next policy-setting meeting in June.

At Monday’s rate review, Kuroda instructed his staff to work on a new scheme aimed at encouraging financial institutions to boost lending to small firms via government lending programmes.

His latest remark suggests the BOJ could hold an unscheduled policy-setting meeting, before a scheduled one on June 15-16, to create the lending scheme.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below