BOJ Kuroda calls for better use of 'flexible' price target framework

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 20, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that central banks should continue examining how best to manage inflation expectations within a “flexible” inflation-targeting framework.

“Japan’s experience shows that it is difficult to re-anchor long-term inflation expectations,” Kuroda said.

“That suggests the importance of maintaining well-anchored inflation expectations,” he told a speech at an academic conference hosted by the BOJ.