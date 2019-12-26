Business News
BOJ Kuroda says ready to ease without hesitation if inflation target threatened

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank would ease policy further without hesitation if the momentum toward it 2% inflation target came under threat.

He was speaking at an annual meeting of Japan’s largest business lobby, Keidanren.

The central bank last week left its target for short-term rates at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%, and it stuck to its assessment that Japan’s economy continues to expand moderately as a trend.

