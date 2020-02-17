BOJ Kuroda says to consider more easing if virus impact becomes big: Sankei

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would consider additional easing steps without hesitation if the coronavirus outbreak significantly threatened Japan’s economy and price trends, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday.

“We would need to consider monetary policy steps if (the virus outbreak) significantly affects Japan’s economy,” Kuroda was quoted as saying in an interview with the daily.

Kuroda called the coronavirus outbreak the “biggest uncertainty” for the domestic economy, Sankei said.