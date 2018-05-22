BOJ Kuroda says will take into account side effects of easy policy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would take into account the side effects of its massive stimulus program in guiding monetary policy.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“We will patiently pursue powerful monetary easing to achieve 2 percent inflation,” Kuroda said in semiannual testimony in the upper house of parliament.

“We will guide monetary policy taking into account its side effects such as its impact on financial institutions, particularly regional banks,” he said.