TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will release the minutes of its Jan. 20-21 monetary policy meeting and a summary of opinions of its Mar. 16 policy meeting earlier than originally scheduled, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The BOJ said it will publish the January minutes on Mar. 19 instead of Mar. 25, and the summary of opinions of this month’s meeting on Mar. 25 instead of Mar. 30.