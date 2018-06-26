FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 26, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ's Amamiya says central bank 'very far off' from stimulus exit: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said he sees an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy for the central bank as some time away, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Masayoshi Amamiya, a nominee for Bank of Japan deputy governor, attends a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament in Tokyo Japan March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

While Japan’s economy was maintaining its momentum to achieve the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target, the central bank is “very far off from the exit” of ultra-easy policy, the former career bureaucrat told the news agency in an interview.

He said it was inappropriate to normalise monetary policy settings early to create policy room to address any future shocks to the economy.

But Amamiya also said the BOJ was carefully watching the potential cost of its massive stimulus programme, such as the impact of ultra-low rates on bank profits.

“I don’t think the side effects exceed the benefits at this point, but the effects are cumulative and we’re watching this carefully,” he was quoted as saying.

Despite five years of aggressive money printing, the BOJ has failed to achieve its elusive 2 percent inflation target as firms remain wary of raising wages and prices of their goods.

Some BOJ policymakers have openly endorsed warnings made by private analysts and market participants over the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the damage to bank profits.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.