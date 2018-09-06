BOJ's Kataoka calls for more stimulus, criticizes July steps

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka on Thursday criticized the central bank’s decision in July to make its policy framework more sustainable, arguing that it should have instead ramped up stimulus to hasten achievement of its price target.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“There’s no need to allow long-term interest rates to move in a wider range at a time when the BOJ is cutting its inflation forecasts,” Kataoka said in a speech to business leaders in Yokohama, a city near Tokyo.

A vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Kataoka opposed the BOJ’s decision in July to allow long-term rates to move more flexibly around its target of around zero percent.