BOJ's Kuroda calls for steps to develop Asia bond market

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday said there was a need to develop a vibrant bond-financing market in Asia to diversify sources of funding for companies in the region.

FILE PHOTO - Central Bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda of the Bank of Japan attends ECB's Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Developing highly efficient and liquid local currency bond markets is essential,” Kuroda said in a speech at the Asia Securities Forum.

“With enhanced investment opportunities, abundant savings in the region could be recycled within the region” and meet huge needs for infrastructure funding, he said.