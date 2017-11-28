FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda calls for steps to develop Asia bond market
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 12:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ's Kuroda calls for steps to develop Asia bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday said there was a need to develop a vibrant bond-financing market in Asia to diversify sources of funding for companies in the region.

FILE PHOTO - Central Bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda of the Bank of Japan attends ECB's Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Developing highly efficient and liquid local currency bond markets is essential,” Kuroda said in a speech at the Asia Securities Forum.

“With enhanced investment opportunities, abundant savings in the region could be recycled within the region” and meet huge needs for infrastructure funding, he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
