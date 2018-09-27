FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 27, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

BOJ's Kuroda calls for vigilance to protectionism risks

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank must be vigilant to the potential impact that recent protectionist moves could have on Japan’s economy.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Kuroda also said there was no change to the BOJ’s stance of seeking to achieve its 2 percent inflation target at the earliest date possible through powerful monetary easing.

“The BOJ will continue to guide policy appropriately while looking at risks that warrant attention,” he said in a speech to an annual meeting of Japan’s securities industry.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.