BOJ's Kuroda calls for vigilance to protectionism risks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank must be vigilant to the potential impact that recent protectionist moves could have on Japan’s economy.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Kuroda also said there was no change to the BOJ’s stance of seeking to achieve its 2 percent inflation target at the earliest date possible through powerful monetary easing.

“The BOJ will continue to guide policy appropriately while looking at risks that warrant attention,” he said in a speech to an annual meeting of Japan’s securities industry.