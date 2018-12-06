BOJ's Kuroda dismisses chance of near-term rate hike

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday dismissed the chance of a near-term interest rate hike, saying that restocking the central bank’s policy ammunition now could delay the achievement of its inflation target.

Given subdued inflation and various risks to the economic outlook, the central bank must maintain its massive stimulus program to underpin growth, Kuroda told parliament.

“Risks to Japan’s economy are tilted toward the downside. We need to pay particular attention to protectionist moves such as Sino-U.S. trade friction,” Kuroda said.

“Raising interest rates now to create policy space for future economic downturns may risk delaying achievement of our inflation target,” he said.

Minimal inflation has forced the BOJ to maintain its radical stimulus program despite the rising costs, such as the drain on financial institutions’ profits from years of near-zero interest rates.

Kuroda said it would be premature to reveal an exit strategy for the BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy now since more time is needed to attain its 2 percent inflation target.

“We need to debate an exit strategy and explain it to markets but only when inflation approaches our target,” he said.

Kuroda added that he did not believe the BOJ’s monetary easing was reaching the limit of its effectiveness, rebuffing the view of some market players that the central bank was running out of measures to stimulate the economy.