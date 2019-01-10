BOJ's Kuroda: Japan economy to continue expanding moderately

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a seminar at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Group Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country’s economy was expected to continue expanding moderately.

He also said Japan’s financial system remained stable.

“Japan’s economy is expanding moderately” as rising household income underpins consumption, Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero percent to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.