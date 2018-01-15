FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 12:33 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BOJ's Kuroda repeats resolve to maintain massive stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus program until 2 percent inflation is achieved stably.

“Japan’s financial system remains stable and monetary conditions are very accommodative,” Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the bank’s regional branch managers.

“The BOJ will maintain its stance of expanding monetary base until inflation stably overshoots 2 percent,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
