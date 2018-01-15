BOJ's Kuroda repeats resolve to maintain massive stimulus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus program until 2 percent inflation is achieved stably.

“Japan’s financial system remains stable and monetary conditions are very accommodative,” Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the bank’s regional branch managers.

“The BOJ will maintain its stance of expanding monetary base until inflation stably overshoots 2 percent,” he said.