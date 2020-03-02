BOJ's Kuroda says will take steps to stabilize markets

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would take necessary steps to stabilize financial markets as the coronavirus outbreak clouds the outlook for the economy.

“Overseas and domestic financial markets continue to make unstable movements due to heightening uncertainty over the impact on the economy from the spread of the coronavirus,” Kuroda said in an emergency statement issued on Monday.

“The BOJ will monitor developments carefully, and strive to stabilize markets and offer sufficient liquidity via market operations and asset purchases,” he said.