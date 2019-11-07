BOJ's Kuroda: to continue massive monetary stimulus to hit 2% inflation

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank would continue with massive monetary easing to achieve its 2% inflation goal while adding “it’s taking time” to hit the target.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said it’s natural that monetary and fiscal policy should work as one to pull Japan out of deflation completely.

Kuroda and Aso were both speaking at the same upper house committee in response to a opposition lawmaker.