TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country’s financial stability could be disrupted if the damage to commercial banks’ profits from COVID-19 persisted.

“The outlook for Japan’s economy and prices is highly uncertain with risks skewed to the downside,” Kuroda said in semiannual testimony to parliament.