FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 3, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ's Kuroda warns of risk from high-frequency trading

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday warned that the growing presence of high-frequency trading (HFT) could exasperate price moves and hurt financial market stability.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“Assessments of HFT have not been entirely positive,” Kuroda told a seminar.

“If the risks of high-speed and frequency trading amplifying price changes ... are left unattended, they might impair financial market stability” and weaken the price discovery functions of the futures markets, he said.

HFT players refer to those who use automated algorithms to repeatedly execute small orders at extremely high speed and frequency.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.