BOJ's Masai stresses need to maintain ultra-loose policy

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai on Thursday stressed the importance of maintaining a massive stimulus program to ensure the economy sustains momentum to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

But she also said the BOJ must carefully assess the costs and benefits of its ultra-loose policy.

“Monetary easing can stimulate the economy. On the other hand, prolonged low rates could have adverse effects on bond market functions and financial institutions’ profits,” Masai said in a speech to business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.