Business News
November 29, 2018 / 1:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ's Masai stresses need to maintain ultra-loose policy

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai on Thursday stressed the importance of maintaining a massive stimulus program to ensure the economy sustains momentum to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

But she also said the BOJ must carefully assess the costs and benefits of its ultra-loose policy.

“Monetary easing can stimulate the economy. On the other hand, prolonged low rates could have adverse effects on bond market functions and financial institutions’ profits,” Masai said in a speech to business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.