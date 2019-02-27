Dissenter urges BOJ to ramp up stimulus to hit price goal early

TAKAMATSU, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Wednesday the central bank must ramp up monetary stimulus to achieve its inflation target and warned maintaining current policy settings for too long could cause major swings in economic growth.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kataoka, a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, also said the BOJ and the government needed to enhance cooperation to boost public inflation expectations and ensure Japan decisively ended deflation.

“If the current monetary easing is prolonged, it would mean the period in which Japan’s economy faces various uncertainties will be longer,” Kataoka said in a speech to business leaders in Takamatsu, western Japan. “That means uncertainty on achieving our price target will heighten.”

The BOJ should take stronger monetary easing steps to achieve its 2 percent inflation target quickly because the longer it maintains the current framework, the more difficult an exit from ultra-loose policy will become, Kataoka said.

“It’s hard to believe public trust in the BOJ’s commitment to achieve its price target will heighten, when monetary policy is kept steady despite cuts in the BOJ board’s price forecasts,” he said.

A vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Kataoka has been a lone dissenter to the BOJ’s decision to keep policy steady on the view the current degree of stimulus was insufficient in hitting 2 percent inflation.

Kataoka’s remarks run counter to those of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has said maintaining the current stimulus was the best way to meet the price target without destabilizing the economy.

Related Coverage Kuroda says inflation to miss BOJ's target in fiscal 2020

Speaking in Tokyo on Wednesday, Kuroda said inflation was unlikely to hit his 2 percent target in the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

That meant the BOJ should continue to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) as part of its stimulus program that combines huge asset buying with a zero-percent cap on long-term yields.

“When conditions fall in place for inflation to hit 2 percent, we will exit (from ultra-loose policy) and normalize monetary policy,” Kuroda told parliament.

“It’s likely to take more time to achieve our price target, so we’re not at a stage to consider ending our ETF buying.”

Kuroda added that any future exit from the BOJ’s stimulus program will be “very gradual.”

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ aims to guide short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent and 10-year government bond yields around zero percent. As part of this effort, it buys government bonds and risky assets such as ETFs.

The BOJ faces a dilemma. Years of heavy money printing has dried up market liquidity and hurt commercial banks’ profits, stoking concern over the rising risks of prolonged easing.

FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

And yet, subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind its U.S. and European counterparts in dialing back its crisis-mode policies, leaving it with little ammunition to battle an abrupt yen spike that could derail an export-driven economic recovery.

The BOJ cut its price forecasts at last month’s rate review and now projects core consumer inflation to hit 1.4 percent in fiscal 2020, short of its 2 percent target.

Annual core consumer inflation was 0.8 percent in January.