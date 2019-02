FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday defended the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy, saying it had helped create more jobs.

“We accept the explanation” given by the Bank of Japan on why inflation has failed to hit its 2 percent target, Abe told parliament.

“What’s most important is what is happening to the economy, which is that more jobs were created,” he said.