April 9, 2018 / 6:36 AM / in 2 hours

Japan PM tells BOJ's Kuroda to deploy policies to hit inflation goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deploy all policies available to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

In a meeting, Abe also told Kuroda that the government hopes to cooperate with the BOJ to achieve “powerful” economic growth ahead of a scheduled sales tax hike next year, according to Kyodo.

The two met briefly after the government’s official confirmation that Kuroda will serve another five-year term starting on Monday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

