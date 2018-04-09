Japan PM tells BOJ's Kuroda to deploy policies to hit inflation goal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deploy all policies available to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

In a meeting, Abe also told Kuroda that the government hopes to cooperate with the BOJ to achieve “powerful” economic growth ahead of a scheduled sales tax hike next year, according to Kyodo.

The two met briefly after the government’s official confirmation that Kuroda will serve another five-year term starting on Monday.