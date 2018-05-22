Kuroda says BOJ will signal exit plan if inflation picks up

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will telegraph to markets how it plans to exit from ultra-easy policy when conditions for hitting its price goal become robust.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

But he said it was premature to debate when the BOJ could whittle down its massive stimulus program, with inflation distant from its 2 percent target.

“We will communicate specifics on how we plan to exit once inflation accelerates toward 2 percent and conditions for hitting our target gradually fall into place,” Kuroda told the upper house of parliament in a semi-annual testimony on Tuesday.

“For now, we don’t think conditions are rife to consider specific timings for an exit,” he said. “The BOJ won’t end its ultra-easy policy before inflation reaches 2 percent.”

Japan’s core consumer price growth slowed in April for a second straight month, underscoring the view weak inflation will keep it from dialing back stimulus any time soon.

But central bank policymakers have begun brainstorming ways to edge away from crisis-era policy given the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the pain ultra-low rates is inflicting on financial institutions, sources say.

Kuroda said that while the BOJ will “patiently maintain powerful” monetary easing, he was mindful of the need to take into account the side effects of its massive stimulus.

“We will guide monetary policy taking into account its side effects such as its impact on financial institutions, particularly regional banks,” he said.

After nearly three years of heavy money printing failed to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent goal, the BOJ revamped its policy framework in 2016 to one better suited for a long-term battle to lift Japan sustainably out of deflation.