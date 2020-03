FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would take appropriate action as needed with a close eye on how the coronavirus affects the economy, particularly through volatile market movements.

“Uncertainty over Japan’s economic outlook is heightening. Investor sentiment is deteriorating somewhat, with market moves unstable,” Kuroda told parliament.