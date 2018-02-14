Nominees for top BOJ jobs may be put to vote next week: Japan opposition official

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is expected to present its nominees for next central bank governor and deputy governors next week or the following week of this month, Kouhei Otsuka, head of the major opposition Democratic Party said on Wednesday.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his two deputy governors will see their terms end on April 8 and March 19, respectively. A source has told Reuters Kuroda is likely to get reappointed for a rare second term. [nL4N1PZ4SZ]

Nominees for such high-profile positions need approval by both houses of parliament to become effective, which is a near certainty as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority.

“I think the government will make the proposal next week or the week after that,” Otsuka told a news conference.

Opposition parties have influence over when the government could present its nominees for the BOJ posts, as they have some say over when the nominations can be put to vote.