Japan finance minister Aso: must closely watch market moves

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso looks on during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's joint news announcement in Abe’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he was closely watching financial market moves in the wake of recent steep falls in global stock markets.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Japan’s economy remained in a favorable cycle and that stock markets move on various factors.

Aso also said the government managed to meet the needs of both economic growth and fiscal reform in next the fiscal year’s budget approved by the Cabinet on Friday.