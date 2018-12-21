Japan finance minister Aso: must closely watch market moves

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he was closely watching financial market moves in the wake of recent steep falls in global stock markets.
Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Japan’s economy remained in a favorable cycle and that stock markets move on various factors.
Aso also said the government managed to meet the needs of both economic growth and fiscal reform in next the fiscal year’s budget approved by the Cabinet on Friday.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto