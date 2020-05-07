Japan to begin deliberations on second extra budget next week: ruling party official

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will begin deliberations next week on compiling a second supplementary budget to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, senior ruling party official Fumio Kishida was quoted on Thursday as saying by Jiji news agency.

This would follow a first extra budget that cleared parliament last month. That was compiled partly to fund a record $1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the blow from the health crisis.

Kishida, who oversees the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s policy drafting, is close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.