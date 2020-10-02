Japan's consumer confidence improves in September: government

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a sign of sale at a shopping district in Tokyo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Japan August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s consumer confidence improved in September, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, prompting the government to upgrade its assessment on the index while warning the situation remained severe amid worries over the coronavirus.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, rose to 32.7 in September from 29.3 in August. In April, the index sank to a record low 21.6. A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.