Japan's consumer confidence improves in September: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s consumer confidence improved in September, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, prompting the government to upgrade its assessment on the index while warning the situation remained severe amid worries over the coronavirus.
The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, rose to 32.7 in September from 29.3 in August. In April, the index sank to a record low 21.6. A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.