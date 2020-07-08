Japan to leave out budget-balance mention in policy roadmap, draft shows

FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk on the crossing on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will leave out an explicit mention of its target to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025 in its long-term economic policy roadmap for this year, a draft of the framework showed on Wednesday.

The government will also focus on measures to gradually reopen the economy to steadily bring it back to sustainable growth, according to the draft, which was presented at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), the government’s top economic panel.

The final version of the roadmap serves as a basis for compiling next fiscal year’s state budget.