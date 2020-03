FILE PHOTO: Japanese finance minister Taro Aso takes questions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., Oct. 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday that nervous moves were seen in the foreign-exchange market and that he was closely watching currencies.

Aso, speaking to reporters, declined to comment on whether Japan would intervene in the currency market.