Japan's Asakawa says he'll closely monitor if speculation moving forex

TOKYO (Reuters) - A top Japanese finance official said on Friday speculative moves were seen in thin trading during the yen’s surge this week and that he would continue to monitor movements in currency markets.

Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, was speaking after the yen strengthened the previous day to as far as 104.10 to the dollar. It was last changing hands around 107.77 JPY=EBS on Friday.

The jump in the safe-haven Japanese currency came after a shock revenue warning from Apple exacerbated concerns about a Chinese and global economic slowdown. [FRX/]