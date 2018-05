TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan will host a G20 financial leaders’ meeting in Fukuoka, western Japan, over June 8-9 next year.

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Japan will chair next year’s G20 leaders’ summit meeting in the western Japanese city of Osaka on June 28-29, 2019.

Aso made the announcement at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.