FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan economy minister Motegi: Economy recovering moderately as a trend
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 12:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan economy minister Motegi: Economy recovering moderately as a trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there was no change to the government’s view that the economy was recovering moderately as a trend.

While exports to Asia and the United States were firm, growth in domestic demand was flat as bad weather hurt sales at restaurants, Motegi told a news conference.

“Taken together, the recovery (in domestic demand) is continuing,” he said after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.