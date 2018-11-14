Business News
Japan Economy Minister Motegi says economy recovering moderately

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there was no change to the view that the country’s economy was recovering moderately, despite data released earlier showing a contraction in July-September gross domestic product (GDP).

“Japan’s economy is expected to recover driven mainly by domestic demand,” Motegi said in a statement issued after the data release.

“But we need to be vigilant to the impact of overseas uncertainties, financial market volatility and how trade problems affect the global economy,” he said.

