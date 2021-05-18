Japan's economy has potential to recover, says econmin Nishimura

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister and minister in charge of coronavirus response Yasutoshi Nishimura delivers his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House plenary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy has potential to recover though the government will be vigilant to the impact new state of emergency curbs could have on the outlook, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

“The government will act flexibly as needed, tapping into reserves (set aside for COVID-19 response) with a close eye on the pandemic and its impact on the economy,” Nishimura said in a statement issued after the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.