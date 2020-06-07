Business News
June 8, 2020 / 12:01 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Japan first-quarter GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised contraction

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing protective face masks and face guards work on the automobile assembly line as the maker ramps up car production with new security and health measures as a step to resume full operations, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., owned by Germany-based Daimler AG, in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 2.2% in January-March, less than the initial estimate of a 3.4% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product compared with economists’ median forecast for a 2.1% contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP shrank 0.6% compared with a 0.9% contraction in the initial reading and a median forecast of a 0.5% fall.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below