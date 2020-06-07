Japan first-quarter GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised contraction

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 2.2% in January-March, less than the initial estimate of a 3.4% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.
The revised figure for gross domestic product compared with economists’ median forecast for a 2.1% contraction in a Reuters poll.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP shrank 0.6% compared with a 0.9% contraction in the initial reading and a median forecast of a 0.5% fall.
