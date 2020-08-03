Japan first quarter GDP unchanged at 2.2% annualised contraction after second revision

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks on a pedestrian overpass at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 2.2% in January-March, unchanged after a second revision, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The additional revision for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists’ median forecast for a 2.8% contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP shrank 0.6%, also unchanged from the second preliminary reading and compared with a median forecast for a 0.7% fall.

The government published additional revisions to GDP for the January-March quarter reflecting revised capital spending data from the finance ministry, which had initially drawn fewer respondents than usual due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

