Japan revised GDP unchanged from prelim, recession risk remains

TOKYO (Reuters) - Revised data showed Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized 0.6 percent in the first quarter, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, raising the prospect of a recession if weakness persists in April through June.

Economists expected gross domestic product to be revised to a 0.4 percent annualized contraction, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll, but a downward revision of consumer spending offset increased capital expenditure.

The first-quarter contraction marked the end to eight consecutive quarters of growth, the longest period of expansion since the 1980s bubble economy.

Consumer spending was revised down to show a slight decline in the first quarter, which could increase concerns that the economy has peaked.

The annualized growth rate translates into quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.2 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, unchanged from the preliminary reading. The median estimate was for a 0.1 percent contraction.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, fell 0.1 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, versus an unchanged preliminary reading. The capital expenditure component grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, more than the median forecast for 0.2 percent growth and the preliminary 0.1 percent decline.

However, domestic demand subtracted 0.2 percentage point from revised GDP, unchanged from preliminary figures.

Net exports - or exports minus imports - contributed 0.1 percentage point, also unchanged from the preliminary estimate.

The decline in private consumption may add to the sense of unease about the economy after weak household spending and industrial output for April.

Economists have warned that the risk of a technical recession, two consecutive quarters of contraction, will increase if economic indicators for May and June do not show an improvement.

Weak domestic demand makes Japan’s economy more dependent on export demand, which is at risk from the U.S. government’s protectionist trade policies.

Concerns about the economy also suggest the Bank of Japan will continue to have difficulty in achieving its 2 percent inflation target, an important benchmark in the central bank’s drive to energize the economy and prevent a return to deflation.