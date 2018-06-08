Revised data shows Japan's economy still at risk of recession

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy contracted by an annualised 0.6 percent in the first quarter, revised data confirmed on Friday, raising the prospect of a recession if weakness persists in April through June.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians make their way in a business district in Tokyo, Japan May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The data suggest that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s programme to reflate the economy, known as “Abenomics,” is losing momentum and inflation looks less than likely to meet the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target.

Economists have warned that the risk of a technical recession, two consecutive quarters of contraction, will increase if economic indicators for May and June do not show an improvement.

“I still expect the economy to bounce back in the second quarter, but industrial output forecasts are not strong, and trade friction could become a problem,” said Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. “The risks are tilted to the downside.”

Economists expected gross domestic product to be revised to a 0.4 percent annualised contraction, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll, but a downward revision of consumer spending offset increased capital expenditure.

The first-quarter contraction marked the end to eight consecutive quarters of growth, the longest period of expansion since the 1980s bubble economy.

Consumer spending was revised down to show a slight decline in the first quarter, which could increase concerns that the economy has peaked.

The annualised growth rate translates into quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.2 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, unchanged from the preliminary reading. The median estimate was for a 0.1 percent contraction.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, fell 0.1 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, versus an unchanged preliminary reading.

Spending on durable goods fell 0.9 percent in the first quarter, versus a 2.1 percent increase in the previous quarter due to declining sales of cars and mobile phones, a government official said.

Spending on semi-durable goods fell 1.8 percent, following a 1.3 percent increase in the previous quarter, as spending on clothes fell.

The capital expenditure component grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, more than the median forecast for 0.2 percent growth and the preliminary 0.1 percent decline.

However, domestic demand subtracted 0.2 percentage point from revised GDP, unchanged from preliminary figures.

Net exports - or exports minus imports - contributed 0.1 percentage point to growth, also unchanged from the preliminary estimate.

The decline in private consumption may add to the sense of unease about the economy after weak household spending and industrial output readings for April.

The data also suggests the BOJ will continue to have difficulty in achieving its 2 percent inflation target, an important benchmark in the central bank’s drive to energise the economy and prevent a return to deflation.