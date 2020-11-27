Japan government council's private members call for big stimulus package

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must deploy a stimulus package with spending big enough to prevent economic conditions from worsening further, private-sector members of the government’s top economic council said on Friday.

They also urged the Bank of Japan to take “appropriate” monetary policy measures given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The members’ proposals, made at Friday’s meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, lay the groundwork for discussions on government economic policy.