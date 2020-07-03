Japan to focus on bank settlement system, extra jobs in this year's growth strategy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will conduct a review of bank transfer fees as part of a broader move to improve digital payment infrastructure, an outline of this year’s growth strategy showed on Friday.

The government will also focus on measures to make it easier for working people such as freelancers to take on extra jobs and improving rules of the country’s digital advertising market, according to the outline.

The Council on Investments for the Future on Friday kicked off debate of this year’s mid- to long-term growth strategy, which forms a pillar of the government’s economic policy framework.