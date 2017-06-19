FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
IMF's Lipton - BOJ's new policy showing some success
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2017 / 5:45 AM / in 2 months

IMF's Lipton - BOJ's new policy showing some success

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said on Monday the Bank of Japan's new monetary policy framework was already showing some success by bringing down market volatility and stabilizing the bond yield curve.

"We're comfortable with the stance of (BOJ) monetary policy. Recent changes to the monetary policy ... (are) the right, useful approach," Lipton told a news conference.

"What's important is the maintenance of the approach that has been laid out and accompanying it with structural and fiscal agenda," he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.