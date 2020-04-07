Japan's coincident index inches up in February

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s coincident indicator index edged up in February, while the government maintained its assessment on the index, suggesting the economy may have fallen into recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, rose a preliminary 0.6 point in February from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.6 point from January.