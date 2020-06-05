Business News
June 5, 2020 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's coincident index falls 7.3 points in April

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s coincident indicator index fell in April and the government maintained its view on the index, suggesting the economy is worsening after slipping into a coronavirus-hit recession in the first quarter.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, declined a preliminary 7.3 points from the previous month to 81.5 in April, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, dropped 8.9 points to 76.2 from March.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

