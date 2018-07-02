FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 0.9 percent a year from now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise an average 0.9 percent a year from now, higher than their projection three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Three months ago, companies expected prices to rise 0.8 percent over the next year.

Firms polled by the BOJ, as part of its detailed “tankan” survey for June, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.1 percent three years from now and an annual 1.1 percent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March 2014 to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus programme.

Reporting by Stanley White

