TOKYO (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.7 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.8 percent annual rise.

