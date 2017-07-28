Japan June jobless rate falls to 2.8 percent: government

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers stand outside a job fair event room at a commercial building in Tokyo August 28, 2014.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell in June and the availability of jobs improved for the fourth straight month to reach the highest since 1974, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent in May, versus economists' median forecast of 3.0 percent in a Reuters poll, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.51 from 1.49 in May to reach the highest since February 1974. The reading compared with economists' median forecast for 1.50, separate data from the labor ministry showed.

Related Coverage Japan household spending jumps but weak inflation weighs on BOJ