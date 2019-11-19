BOJ conducting research on digital currency: Kuroda

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank has no plans now to issue digital currencies, but is conducting research in case the need to do so heightens in the future.

He also said stable coins should not be issued unless there is a sufficient framework in place to ensure governance and risk management.

“If stable coins backed by companies with a huge customer base are issued globally, that could have an impact on monetary policy and financial system stability,” Kuroda told parliament.