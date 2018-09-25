Kuroda says government, BOJ share view on need to achieve 2 percent inflation

OSAKA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he did not see a big gap in view between the central bank and the government on the importance of achieving 2 percent inflation.

Kuroda also brushed aside the view held by markets that the BOJ has run out of tools to expand stimulus.

“The BOJ may take further steps to address the side-effects of its policy, such as the impact on financial intermediation. But such steps would be taken to maintain powerful monetary easing, not to deny it,” he told a news conference.